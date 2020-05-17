Joan J. Paul
December 20, 1931 - May 9, 2020
Joan was born in Lincoln, NE to George and Charlotte (Stoll) Groh. She graduated from Lincoln High School, class of 1948. Joan married Lyle Roger Paul on June 6, 1953 and was a stay at home wife and mother for the next 18 years. She then returned to work at the Veterans Administration Regional Office for 26 years, retiring in 1992.
Survivors, husband Roger; sons Michael (Jody), John (Stephanie), Gary (Dianne), Randall; grandsons Jason, Brian; nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by parents, sisters Marie (George Grasmick), Molly (Fred Trippel), Alma; brothers George (Virginia), Alex, Victor (Maggi), Fred, Reinhold; daughter-in-law Kae (Cass) Paul; nephew Harley Grasmick.
Private family service at a later date.
