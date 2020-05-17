Joan J. Paul
View Comments

Joan J. Paul

{{featured_button_text}}
Joan J. Paul

Joan J. Paul

December 20, 1931 - May 9, 2020

Joan was born in Lincoln, NE to George and Charlotte (Stoll) Groh. She graduated from Lincoln High School, class of 1948. Joan married Lyle Roger Paul on June 6, 1953 and was a stay at home wife and mother for the next 18 years. She then returned to work at the Veterans Administration Regional Office for 26 years, retiring in 1992.

Survivors, husband Roger; sons Michael (Jody), John (Stephanie), Gary (Dianne), Randall; grandsons Jason, Brian; nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by parents, sisters Marie (George Grasmick), Molly (Fred Trippel), Alma; brothers George (Virginia), Alex, Victor (Maggi), Fred, Reinhold; daughter-in-law Kae (Cass) Paul; nephew Harley Grasmick.

Private family service at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Joan Paul, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News