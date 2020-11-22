July 28, 1930 - November 19, 2020

Joan Helen O'Meara, 90, died Nov. 19, 2020. Born July 28, 1930 in New York, New York, the daughter of George and Helen Bringmann.

Preceded in death by daughter Cindy O'Meara. Survivors: sister, Lois Lundgren, daughter, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Bale, son, Patrick (Kirsten) O'Meara, grandchildren, Brian Bale, Adam Bale, Christopher Bale, Kaitlin Klug, Rylie O'Meara, and Addison O'Meara, Nephews, Larry Lundgren, David Lungren, and Niece, Donna Gaydorus.

Services will be at St. John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St. Rosary on Tuesday at 7:00pm with visitation starting at 6:00pm, funeral on Wednesday at 10:00am.