August 20, 1930 - March 11, 2020

Joan (Grosskopf) Wentz passed away on March 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 20, 1930 in Lacrosse, Wisconsin to William and Dorothy (Gardner) Grosskopf of nearby Chaseburg, Wisconsin. Joan graduated from Lacrosse High School and went to work for the Trane Company, also in Lacrosse. It was there that she met Stan Wentz, a young man from Nebraska recently returned from World War II, who traveled to Lacrosse to attend Trane's application school. It was love at first sight for both of them and after a long-distance courtship, they were married on March 3, 1951. They recently celebrated their 69th anniversary.

Joan was a full-time mom to four children, Timothy, Dana, Allison and Tyler, and a supportive wife to Stan's growing mechanical contracting business. She was also an active volunteer in a variety of charitable causes, most notably the National Foundation – Mothers March of Dimes, for which she received many local and national awards and accolades.