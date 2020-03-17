August 20, 1930 - March 11, 2020
Joan (Grosskopf) Wentz passed away on March 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 20, 1930 in Lacrosse, Wisconsin to William and Dorothy (Gardner) Grosskopf of nearby Chaseburg, Wisconsin. Joan graduated from Lacrosse High School and went to work for the Trane Company, also in Lacrosse. It was there that she met Stan Wentz, a young man from Nebraska recently returned from World War II, who traveled to Lacrosse to attend Trane's application school. It was love at first sight for both of them and after a long-distance courtship, they were married on March 3, 1951. They recently celebrated their 69th anniversary.
Joan was a full-time mom to four children, Timothy, Dana, Allison and Tyler, and a supportive wife to Stan's growing mechanical contracting business. She was also an active volunteer in a variety of charitable causes, most notably the National Foundation – Mothers March of Dimes, for which she received many local and national awards and accolades.
She is survived by her husband, Stan, and her four children, Timothy (Marsha) Wentz, Dana (Dan) Hoffman, Allison (Wally) Cotton and Tyler (Julie) Wentz. Also surviving Joan to cherish her memory are 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren (with two on the way!), nieces and nephews, life-long friend Jody Andros of Houston, Texas and many, many close friends. Joan was predeceased by her parents, her brother Gary, and great-grandchildren Isabel and Silas Haifley. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Andrew Bohart for his compassionate care of Joan for many years. Special thanks also goes out to the wonderful people at Horizon Hospice and South Lake Rehabilitation Care, who gave outstanding and compassionate care to Joan in her last days.
Services are planned for a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. A private, family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials to Children's Hospital & Medical Center of Omaha. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com