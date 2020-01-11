Joan (Griffiths) Lash
Joan (Griffiths) Lash

Joan (Griffiths) Lash

January 8, 2020

Joan (Griffiths) Lash, age 93 of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society-Auburn.

Survivors include her husband Herb of Brownville; daughters and sons-in-law Charlotte and Dan Grone of Lincoln; Sheila Haith of Maryville, MO; Brenda and Chuck Chase of Malcolm; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be Monday, January 13, 1:30 p.m. at the Auburn Christian Church. Burial will follow in London Cemetery near Auburn. Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday noon to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends 3 to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to family choice for later designation. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
12:00PM-6:00PM
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 'S' Street
Auburn, NE 68305
Jan 12
Family Greeting Friends
Sunday, January 12, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 'S' Street
Auburn, NE 68305
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
1:30PM
Auburn Christian Church
1100 15th Street
Auburn, NE 68305
