Joan F. Watts, 86, of Lincoln, died on March 22, 2023. Ms. Watts was born on July 25, 1936 to Isadore & Rose (Kubal) Swanz in Geddes, SD.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Watts family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Joan's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice.