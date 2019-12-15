December 12, 2019

Joan F. Till, of Lincoln, died on December 12, 2019. Joan was born in Sioux City, IA to Ben & Julie Zebus. She attended the University of Iowa where she received her doctorate degree and completed a dermatology residency. This was followed by one year of an NIH cancer research fellow, followed by a one year as a teaching assistant at Iowa and one year as a teaching assistant at the University of California San Francisco.

She then went into solo practice in Lincoln, NE. This was interrupted for medical complications in 1988. She then developed her acreage as a wildlife preserve and trained many dogs including Lorenzo the therapy dog at Bryan LGH West Hospital. She was an active member of AA for 32 years.

She is survived by Tom Kumke, her companion for 35 years, two sisters, Bernadine (Gene) Rolfes & Judy Tadlock; many nieces and nephews; her beloved pets.

A Celebration of Joan's Life will be 10:30 AM on Friday, January 20, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A private burial service will be held for family at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society, 6500 S. 70th Street, Lincoln 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.