Joan Elizabeth Smyth
Joan Elizabeth Smyth

Joan Elizabeth Smyth

December 23, 1943 - January 6, 2020

Joan Elizabeth Smyth was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on December 23, 1943 to Mabel and Frank Knox. She died on January 6, 2020 from a brief illness. As a youngster, Joan was an award winning pianist and a life long music lover. She graduated from Pius X High School in 1961. Joan earned two Bachelor degrees from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Elementary Education and Music Performance. Joan also received her Masters in Music from The University of Colorado.

She met and fell in love with Jim Smyth and they married in 1968. Joan taught second grade in the Denver Public Schools for several years before Joan and Jim relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska. For twenty-six years, until retirement in 2007, she taught first grade at St. Mary's Catholic School. Joan brought engaging, endearing instruction, and magical music and Christmas pageants to children.

Additionally, Joan played piano and organ at Madonna Chapel and assisted at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. She played other venues in Lincoln, and was delighted to do so.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Smyth, John and Mary Ann Kellogg, Michael and Darlene Smyth, Geoffrey Smyth and other dear relatives. Joan was also blessed with numerous friends who will miss her dearly.

In honor of Joan, we will collectively live and celebrate life as she did. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-4 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love 4040 A Street in Lincoln, NE. “Celebration of Life” gathering on Sunday from 5-7 pm at The Venue Banquet Room, 4111 Pioneer Woods Blvd., Lincoln, NE. Graveside services at 9:30 am on Monday at Calvary Cemetery followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Boulevard, Lincoln. Lunch to follow. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Jan 12
Celebration of Life
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Venue Restaurant
4111 Pioneer Woods Blvd
Lincoln, NE 68506
Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
9:30AM
Calvary Cemetery
3880 L St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510
Jan 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Boulevard
Lincoln, NE 68506
