August 22, 1929 - February 9, 2020

Joan E. Mallatt, 90, passed away after a short illness on February 9, 2020 in Lincoln, with her son, Jeff, daughter, Ann, and brother, Jon Ericson, nearby. “Jo” was born to the late Clarence and Famy (Bruggeman) Ericson on August 22, 1929 in Laurel, Nebraska. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1948 and attended Wayne State College. She then worked as a telephone operator in Laurel and taught elementary school in Plainview.

Joan married Patrick E. Mallatt in Laurel on August 7, 1954. The couple settled in Lincoln and Joan worked in the Lincoln Public Schools, first at Lincoln Southeast High School as a foreign language and math lab clerk, and then at Lincoln East High School in the media center. She was an avid reader, delighting in articles from the New Yorker to cozy Irish murder mysteries to the sports section of the local paper. She was also a regular viewer of Jeopardy! and could finish a crossword puzzle in minutes.