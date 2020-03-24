Joan D. (Odvody) (Styskal) Machacek

Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only), Thurs. (3/26/2020) 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston, NE. Celebrant, Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Visitation, Wed. (3/25/2020) 5:30-7:30 p.m. with 5 p.m. Rosary (Family Only) all at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Family and friends will be allowed to attend the visitation with a 10 person limit inside the Church and the Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. The family will not be available for greeting. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to many loving caregivers and staff members at UNMC and Oxbow Assisted Living Center. Thanks to all of the Horizon Hospice Team of Lincoln for their professional and compassionate care. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.