October 8, 1937 - March 21, 2020
Joan D. (Odvody) (Styskal) Machacek, 82, of Weston, NE, entered into eternal rest peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Oxbow Assisted Living Center in Ashland, NE.
You have free articles remaining.
She was born October 8, 1937 in Prague, NE to Fred and Helen (Vaca) Odvody. On April 30, 1981, she was married to Robert J. Machacek at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston, NE. Joan was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, St. John PCCW and she had several places of employment. One she admired the most was working her last 18 years of employment at the Saunders County Court House, because she was such a people person.
After retiring, Joan loved to bake and she baked often for her family. She really enjoyed her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and Big Red sports.
Joan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert Machacek; sons, Steve (Sandy) Styskal of Lincoln, NE, Richard (Anne) Styskal of Lincoln, NE and Jeff Styskal of Cook, NE; daughter, Rose (Steven) Nadgwick of Weston, NE; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Marge (Don) Kemerling of Grand Island, NE; brother, Gary (Rose) Odvody of Texas; many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Styskal; daughter, Barbara (Jim) Vasa; grandkids, Matthew Styskal, Joel Styskal and Amber Styskal; parents, Fred and Helen Odvody; sister, Nadine (Odvody)(Masek) Bly.
Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only), Thurs. (3/26/2020) 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston, NE. Celebrant, Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Visitation, Wed. (3/25/2020) 5:30-7:30 p.m. with 5 p.m. Rosary (Family Only) all at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Family and friends will be allowed to attend the visitation with a 10 person limit inside the Church and the Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. The family will not be available for greeting. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to many loving caregivers and staff members at UNMC and Oxbow Assisted Living Center. Thanks to all of the Horizon Hospice Team of Lincoln for their professional and compassionate care. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.