Joan C. Jeys
May 13, 1947 - July 30, 2019
A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at 726 West C Street in Lincoln.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Jeys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joan C. Jeys
May 13, 1947 - July 30, 2019
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at 726 West C Street in Lincoln.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Jeys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.