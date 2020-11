Joan Buser Sorensen, 89, of Lincoln, Nebraska died on October 25, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1931. On Nov. 27, 1954, Joan married Paul F. W. Sorensen in West Point, NE. They had three children: Mark Sorensen, Mari Wanninger (David), and Michelle Keuten (John), eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Funeral services will be in Seneca, Kansas, on Nov. 7 with Lauer Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.