Joan A. (Debus) Birx

March 12, 2023

Joan A. (Debus) Birx, age 82 passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Joan was born in Three Oaks, Michigan. She retired from ISCO after 22 years serving as Secretary for the Treasurer. She grew up in Belmont and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958.

During the first 30 years of her marriage to Joe she traveled and lived in many different locations as a military wife and mother; she was known as "Nana" for 21 years. After retirement she and Joe enjoyed traveling & a get-away location in Quail Run, Arizona City.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe. Daughter Jackie, Son Joe Jr., Daughter-In-Law Janice and Granddaughter Olivia.

Visitation Saturday, March 25, at 9:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM. lincolnfh.com