Jo Ellen Wright

July 22, 1929 - August 31, 2023

Jo Ellen Wright, age 94 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 31, 2023. Born July 22nd, 1929, in Crete, NE, to Karl and Gertrude Nedela.

Jo was a devoted wife to her loving husband Dean E. Wright, sharing 73 years of marriage together. As a mother, Jo was always there as a Guiding Light to her children, Jeri (Becky) Wright, Shelley (Craig) Bauer, Gary (Colleen) Wright, 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren.

Jo enjoyed family get-togethers, taking care of Grandchildren, pride in doing the family business book-keeping for Wright Construction, her life-long friends from her home town, of Crete, NE, and all the great memories of growing up there. Polka music and watching any and all sports, she was always there for us, Giving, Helpful, Supportive, and Hardworking.

A Celebration of Jo's life was held at a private Family Memorial service on Saturday September 2nd, 2023, she was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.

The Family wishes for Memorials to:

The Monarch 4201 South 78th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Expressions may be sent to 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.