July 22, 2020
Jo Carole Myers, age 72, survived by her special friend Larry Bludorn of La Vista NE, sons Perry Myers of Omaha, NE, and Jeremy Myers of Lincoln, NE, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville. Beginning at 4:00 PM, the Service will be lived-streamed on the funeral home website fusselmanallenharvey.com. Burial in Tecumseh Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with family greeting from 3:30 P.M. until time of the Celebration of Life. Masks are required due to outbreak of COVID and all social distancing measures will be followed. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com
