Jo Carole Myers

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville. Beginning at 4:00 PM, the Service will be lived-streamed on the funeral home website fusselmanallenharvey.com. Burial in Tecumseh Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with family greeting from 3:30 P.M. until time of the Celebration of Life. Masks are required due to outbreak of COVID and all social distancing measures will be followed. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com