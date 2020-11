Jo Ann Roesler, 75 of Western, passed away Nov. 11, 2020 at her home. Born June 22, 1945 to Gerald & Velma (Smith) Drake in Lincoln. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel, Fairbury. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are recommended. Please visit www.gerdesmeyerfh.com