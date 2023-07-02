Jo Ann Frazell

April 20, 1941 - June 28, 2023

Jo Ann Frazell, age 82 of Lincoln passed away on June 28, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1941, in Maywood, Nebraska to Merle and Gurnie (Fong) Frazell.

She is preceded in death by her parents Merle and Gurnie (Fong) Frazell and brother Donald Frazell.

Jo Ann is survived by Larry Speer, nephew Dave (Nancy Lasich) Frazell of Littleton, CO; niece, Deb (Kirk) Bamesberger of Broomfield, CO; great niece, Avery Bamesberger; great nephew, Leyton Bamesberger.

Visitation: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m with family present at St. Mark's Methodist Church with Memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Capital Human Society.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com