Jo Ann Daniels

July 9, 1925 - August 6, 2023

Jo Ann Daniels, 98, of Lincoln passed away August 6, 2023. Born July 9, 1925, in Russell, IA to Varion and Enid (Miller) Wells.

Jo married Kenneth Daniels on September 1, 1946, and had a long and loving marriage.

Jo was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was very active in church circles and P.E.O. Chapter FB. She enjoyed her daily walks at the Landing Retirement Community and was a proud homemaker and friend to many.

Family members include her daughter Nancy Coniglio (Daniels), Lincoln; son Jim Daniels, Beaverton, OR; grandchildren Kirsten Coniglio, Suzanne (Todd) Coleman, and Patrick Daniels; great-grandchildren Anthony Coniglio, Laurelin Eide, and Cass Coleman. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth W. Daniels and son-in-law Timothy Coniglio.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Memorials to Immanuel Community Foundation/Landing Scholarship Fund or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

