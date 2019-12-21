July 29, 1943 - December 19, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jo Adams, 76, of Lincoln, passed away December 19, 2019. Born July 29, 1943 in Friend, NE to Harry and Opal (Modlin) Pratt. Jo worked as a 2nd grade teacher, with Lincoln Public Schools at Elliott Elementary for 40 years. She enjoyed time spent with her family, especially playing games with her grandchildren. Jo had many pets over the years and loved them dearly.

Survivors include son, Dee (J.J.) Adams, of Lincoln and daughter Lori (Ivan) Sysel of Bellevue, NE; Grandchildren Emily Jo Sysel and Zac Sysel (Beth), both of Bellevue, NE, Joshua Dee Adams (Katie) and Jesse Lee Adams (Rachael) both of Newburgh, IN, Sarah Bate and Rachel Winders (Matt) both of Lincoln; 9 great-grandchildren; brother Dick (Evelena) Pratt, sister-in-law, Shirley Pratt; Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna (Dick) Lafrenz and brother Buzz Pratt.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday (12-23-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial will take place at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, 12/23, in the Andrew Cemetery, Friend, NE. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society, 2320 Park Boulevard, Lincoln, NE (02). Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday (12/22) with family present during this time at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jo Adams, please visit Tribute Store.