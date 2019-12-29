April 17, 1951 - December 25, 2019

Jimmy Lee Henshaw, 68, Lincoln, died December 25, 2019. He was born April 17, 1951 in Leavenworth, KS to Russell and Frances (Dodson) Henshaw. He was a retired self-employed accountant, former Director of Admissions for the State of Nebraska, Air Force veteran and 4-H Leader and volunteer.

Family includes: wife. Bonnie; son, James (Kerri) Henshaw, Lincoln, NE; daughters, Carrie (Robert) Koch, McLouth, KS, Erin (Samuel ) Hart and Emily Henshaw, all of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Cody, Levi, Samantha Koch, Katelyn, Jacob, Nathaniel, Thomas Hart, Tyler, Colin, Joshua, Addison, Alex, Landon Henshaw; sisters, Velma Riddle, Tonganoxie, KS and Debbie Mortsolf, Leavenworth, KS; brother, Gordon Bosker, San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles.

Funeral will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Roper & Sons South, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE. Interment will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 pm, Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

