Jimmy Gene Minnitte, 68 of Lincoln, passed away July 2, 2020. Jimmy was born on May 5, 1952, in South Gate, California, to Byron and Margaret (Evans) Johnston.

Jimmy is survived by her husband Bill; son Pat (wife Cathryn) Minnitte; daughter Susan (husband Paul) Knight; grandchildren: Katie Knight, Alex Knight, Torri (husband Craig) Squires, Patrick Minnitte, Jr. and Samantha Minnitte; great-grandchildren Kaitelynn Rivers, Kaidence Knight, Pattisin Squires and Izic Squires; brothers Carl McVey and John Hutchens and sister Susan Hutchens. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Byron “Pat” Johnston, sister Carole Heidel and nephew Skip Slaughter.