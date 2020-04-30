September 16, 1941 - April 27, 2020
Jimmy Dean Heeren Sr., age 78, born September 16, 1941 in Beatrice, NE went to be with our Lord on April 27, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Jim graduated from Dorchester High School in 1960. He went to work at Russell Stover out of high school, then to Crete Mills prior to becoming a full time farmer. He married Dona Conkling Heeren on July 3, 1962 and they had 3 children. Most of his life he has farmed full time. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, traveling and mostly, spending time with family.
Jim is survived by wife Dona, sister Mary Ann McComas, children: Jim Jr. and Darla of Phoenix, AZ, Barbara and Jeff Rohrbough of Gainesville, TX and Jody and Bob Vogt of Dorchester. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, special cousins: John and Kathy Palky and special friend Benny Bartek.
Public viewing will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 1 – 8 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Private family graveside services will be held at Dorchester Cemetery. Memorials are in care of the family. Arrangements are in care of Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete.
