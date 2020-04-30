Jimmy Dean Heeren Sr., age 78, born September 16, 1941 in Beatrice, NE went to be with our Lord on April 27, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Jim graduated from Dorchester High School in 1960. He went to work at Russell Stover out of high school, then to Crete Mills prior to becoming a full time farmer. He married Dona Conkling Heeren on July 3, 1962 and they had 3 children. Most of his life he has farmed full time. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, traveling and mostly, spending time with family.