Jimmie (Jim) Carr
January 20, 2020
Jimmie (Jim) Carr, 82 of North Loop Nebraska, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 with his family at his side. Jim was raised in the rural Scotia area and enjoyed school sports. He moved to the Lincoln area after graduation, joined the Nebraska Air National Guard and married the love of his life Bonnie Monahan. Jim managed Carol Wright and then owned Star City Motor Sports. He raised and showed Champion Caliber Arabian Horses. He retired to North Loop, Nebraska and wintered in his favorite place, Scottsdale, Arizona.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the John Sampson home, 4100 Saltillo Rd, Roca, Nebraska on Sunday, January 26th from 5-7pm. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 28th at 11:00am at the North Loop, Nebraska, Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.ordmemorialchapel.com. Ord Memorial Chapel, 1005 N 28th St, Ord, Nebraska.
Service information
11:00AM
HWY 11
North Loup, NE 68859