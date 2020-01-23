Jimmie (Jim) Carr, 82 of North Loop Nebraska, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 with his family at his side. Jim was raised in the rural Scotia area and enjoyed school sports. He moved to the Lincoln area after graduation, joined the Nebraska Air National Guard and married the love of his life Bonnie Monahan. Jim managed Carol Wright and then owned Star City Motor Sports. He raised and showed Champion Caliber Arabian Horses. He retired to North Loop, Nebraska and wintered in his favorite place, Scottsdale, Arizona.