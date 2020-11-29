Jim McCabe

April 29, 1927 — November 24, 2020

Jim McCabe was born Darrell James McCabe in Mondamin, Iowa to David and Daisy (Pippitt) McCabe on April 29, 1927. At a very early age he realized he was not bound to the life he'd inherited, and his instinctive curiosity led Jim on a remarkable journey that ended with his passing in Lincoln, Nebraska of natural causes on November 24 at the age of 93.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the occupying force in Belgium and Germany, where he parlayed his GI rations into gifts for refugee children. Jim returned to the States and enlisted the GI Bill to become the first in his family to attend college. Alphabetical order sat Jim McCabe next to Marla Marx at a freshman survey class at the University of Nebraska, and they went on to be married for 66 years.

The Marx's helped Jim pursue a degree and career in dentistry. As he prepared to raise a family, Jim decided he needed the reliability of a paycheck and left private practice to become a professor of dentistry at UNL's Dental College. He would later confess he had no idea what he was doing the first day he stood before a class, but it turned out teaching was his natural calling.