Jim M. Wenzl

August 31, 1965 - May 19, 2020

Jim M. Wenzl, 54, of Sterling, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary. Visitation: 9-5 Friday, May 22, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Rosary: 7:00 p.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary. Condolences: wherrymortuary.com.

