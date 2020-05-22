August 31, 1965 - May 19, 2020
Jim M. Wenzl, 54, of Sterling, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary. Visitation: 9-5 Friday, May 22, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Rosary: 7:00 p.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary. Condolences: wherrymortuary.com.
