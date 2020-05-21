Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jim M. Wenzl, 54, of Sterling, passed away Tues., May 19, 2020. Jim was born to Robert and Ruth (Conradt) Wenzl on August 31, 1965. Jim graduated from Pius X High School in 1983. U.S. Army served in Germany. Jim worked Apollo Steel/Judd Brothers, Topps Mechanical and Burlington Northern Railroad's Havelock Shop. Past commander of the Sterling American Legion Post #140.