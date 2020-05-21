August 31, 1965 - May 19, 2020
Jim M. Wenzl, 54, of Sterling, passed away Tues., May 19, 2020. Jim was born to Robert and Ruth (Conradt) Wenzl on August 31, 1965. Jim graduated from Pius X High School in 1983. U.S. Army served in Germany. Jim worked Apollo Steel/Judd Brothers, Topps Mechanical and Burlington Northern Railroad's Havelock Shop. Past commander of the Sterling American Legion Post #140.
Survivors: wife, Michelle, Sterling, parents, Robert and Ruth Wenzl, Lincoln, son Jacob M. (Tara) Wenzl, Benning, GA, grandchildren, Robert and Huntley Wenzl, brothers, Greg (Kay) Wenzl and Eric Wenzl, Lincoln, step-children, Sarah (Scamehorn) Hart (Erik), St. Louis, MO, Zachary Scamehorn, Lincoln, Charles McDougall (Pam), Seward and Josh McDougall, Lincoln, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. He was preceded in death by his son Mark.
Mass of Christian Burial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary. Visitation: 9-5 Friday, May 22, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Rosary: 7:00 p.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary. Military rites: Sterling American Legion Post #140 and Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Memorials: family's choice. Condolences: wherrymortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.