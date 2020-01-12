January 7, 2020
Jim L. Price, 67, of Fremont, NE, passed away January 7, 2020 at his home. Jim is survived by his sisters, Laura Price of Cedar Bluffs, NE, Marla (Paul) Sick of Fremont, and Cora of Logan, Utah; nieces, Brenna (Jamie) Small of Fremont and Tabatha Nuebert of Manhattan, KS. He was preceded by his parents.
Private family graveside service will be Thursday, January 16, 2020. Moser Memorial chapel 2170 N Somers Ave Fremont NE 68025. Condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.
