Jim L. Price, 67, of Fremont, NE, passed away January 7, 2020 at his home. Jim is survived by his sisters, Laura Price of Cedar Bluffs, NE, Marla (Paul) Sick of Fremont, and Cora of Logan, Utah; nieces, Brenna (Jamie) Small of Fremont and Tabatha Neubert of Manhattan, KS. He was preceded by his parents.