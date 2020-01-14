January 7, 2020
Jim L. Price, 67, of Fremont, NE, passed away January 7, 2020 at his home. Jim is survived by his sisters, Laura Price of Cedar Bluffs, NE, Marla (Paul) Sick of Fremont, and Cora of Logan, Utah; nieces, Brenna (Jamie) Small of Fremont and Tabatha Neubert of Manhattan, KS. He was preceded by his parents.
Graveside services will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. All are welcome with a luncheon to follow at 11:00 AM, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at wwwmosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial chapel 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont NE 68025
