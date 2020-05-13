× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim Guerry

May 4, 1922 – May 10, 2020

E.F. “Jim” Guerry, age 98, died 5/10/2020. He was born on May 4, 1922 in Jamestown, South Carolina to parents Elisha and Lavonia Guerry. He graduated from high school in 1941 and enlisted in the US Army Air Force in 1942. He served during World War II for almost four years. He married Charleen Hinkley in 1946. They were married 74 years.

Jim attended Northeast Technical School in Trenton, NJ for the heating and air conditioning program in 1987. He has been a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church since 1963 and was a member of Sunrise Kiwanis since 1973.

Jim is survived by his wife, Charleen, daughter Diane Brown, son and daughter-in-law Alan and Angie (Washington DC), four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, brother, and sister.

No visitation, family graveside service only. Memorials to St. Marks United Methodist Church at 84th and Pioneers or Sunrise Kiwanis c/o Ken Mason at 7920 South Hazelwood Drive, Lincoln, NE 68510.

