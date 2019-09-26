September 24, 2019
Jim C. Adkisson, age 82, of Ainsworth, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth. Survivors include: wife; Renee Adkisson of Ainsworth, two sons: John Adkisson (Meg) of Edina, Minnesota, Jason Adkisson (Tarin) of Amelia, Nebraska, one daughter; Debrenee Grajeda (Matt) of Omaha, eight grandchildren, mother-in-law; Shirley Burger of Ainsworth, nieces, nephews & other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday (September 30) at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. A private family interment will occur in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Visitations will be held at the United Methodist Church on Monday one hour prior to the time of funeral service. Memorials have been suggested to the United Methodist Church Endowment Fund or to the Brown County Community Foundation Endowment Fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit hochfuneralhome.com
