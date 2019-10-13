Jill Ann (Fletcher) Benda
July 17, 1957 - September 27, 2019
Jill, 62, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2019, at her home. Jill was born on July 17, 1957 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Bob and Nancy Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Fletcher. Jill had one son, Justin Schmidt (father, Mike Schmidt), of Omaha, Nebraska, who was the shining star in her life. She loved him as much as anybody is capable of loving another person.
You have free articles remaining.
Jill loved her family fiercely, as well as her sweet dog, Buddha. She was the perfect pet owner doting on Buddha day and night. She spent her career as an elementary school teacher. She loved connecting with the kids as well as the other teachers and staff. It is hard to tell how many lives she touched while teaching for decades. She was especially wonderful with the special education children, many of whom became her friend on a personal level.
She is survived by four siblings, Cindy (Jim) Ware, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Scott (Julie) Fletcher, Lisa (Ron) Wise and Cory (Janell) Fletcher, all of Lincoln. Jill had several nieces and nephews who were so fond of her and will miss her terribly.
There will be a visitation held on Thursday, October 17th, from 5-8 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial. Her service will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 3 p.m., in the chapel at Lincoln, Memorial, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. A private family graveside service will follow. If you attend either the visitation or service, we ask that you wear red or Nebraska Huskers attire in honor of Jill's love for Nebraska sports. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com