Jesse Alan Hoffer
View Comments

Jesse Alan Hoffer

{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Alan Hoffer

December 12, 2019

Jesse Alan Hoffer, 45, Lincoln, passed away December 12, 2019.

He is survived by: sons, Kaleb and Kaden; daughters, Madison and Avery; stepdaughter, Alex (Tyler) Wenzl; ex-wife, Amanda Ross-Hoffer; brother, Michael (Jane) Hoffer, all of Lincoln; sister, Patricia (Tom) Sabata of Punta Gorda, FL; nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Preceded in death by parents, Julius and Rogene Hoffer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th Street, Lincoln. In honor of Jesse's life-long love for the Green Bay Packers, we invite you to sport Packers, Green or Yellow apparel. Memorials to the Family or People's City Mission. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News