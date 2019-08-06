August 3, 2019
Jesse A. Sears Sr, 89 of Lincoln passed away August 3, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 9am-9pm and with the family present 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be Thursday 10:30am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Keavy, KY at Locust Grove Cemetery at 11:00am. Memorials to the Disabled American Veterans Association. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
