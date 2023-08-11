Jess Ryan Kirchhoff

Sept. 4, 1979 - Aug. 8, 2023

Jess Ryan Kirchhoff, 43, collapsed and died suddenly on August 8, 2023, at his country home in Syracuse, NE. Jess was born September 4, 1979, to Shane and Kim (Scheef) Kirchhoff in Lincoln, NE.

Jess is survived by his wife of twenty years Lori; children: Hailey, Ryan, and Emma of Syracuse; his father, Shane (Mary) Kirchhoff of Avoca; sister, Lizabeth (Hulen) Brown of Omaha; grandparents: Sandy Scheef of Syracuse, and Harlan and Belva Kirchhoff of Avoca; mother-in-law, Janice (John) Beethe of Burr; sister-in-law, Lisa (Luke) Reeves, of Ashland; and brother-in-law, Scott (Lona) Watermeier of Burr; nephews and nieces: Jerome, Talan, and Sophia Green of Omaha and Addison and Holton Watermeier of Burr. Along with an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, and chosen family, he had collected over his life.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kim (Scheef) Kirchhoff; grandfather, Gene Scheef; and father-in-Law, Steve Watermeier.

Funeral services will be on Sunday, August 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kimmel Building in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Casual dress is recommended. Please wear your Rocket, Husker or favorite sports team attire. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. The family will greet friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to establish an education fund for Jess's children. Riverstone Bank will match donations up to an aggregate of $50,000.

Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, 402-269-2441.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.