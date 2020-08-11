After a day full of fun with family, Jerry W. Pallas (65) passed away in a single car accident returning from the family farm. He leaves behinds his daughter Tiffany and her husband Brian Matthews, his son Adam, his wife Erica (Novak) Pallas along with 2 beloved grandsons Miles & Vincent. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955 to Henry & Mildred (Belohlavy) Pallas. He was the youngest of 3 brothers Norman (Cathy) Pallas and Dennis (Deb) Pallas. Jerry married Deb (Sasek) on June 10, 1977 and they started their life in Wilber, NE where he lived until his death. He spent most of his working career at Peterson Manufacturing/ American Tool but was most recently working at Nestle/Purina. Jerry had a great work ethic and was proud of his working, instilling that in his children. If one asked what people notice most about Jerry, it was his smile. He always had one, whether he was up to something or genuinely happy to see you. He also loved his animals. It was never a surprise to find that Jerry had brought home a new critter or abandoned pet that he found on his way to trap a nuisance animal at the farm. He also loved hunting, fishing and spending time teaching his grandsons all he knew about well…..everything. Jerry is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers & many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles. He is preceded in death by his wife Deborah, his parents Henry & Mildred Pallas and his grandparents. It was Jerry's wishes to be cremated and have his ashes spread with those of his wife at the family farm. Funeral services will be held at Sokol Hall in Wilber, NE, Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.