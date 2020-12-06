Jerry P. Trimble

August 31, 1933 - November 30, 2020

Jerry P. Trimble, 87, of Lincoln NE, passed in peace on November 30, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1933 in Peoria, IL to Claude M. Trimble and Ruth L. (Gallagher) Trimble. Jerry grew up in the USA and Europe while his father served in the Air Force. He graduated from high school in Merced, CA in June 1952, then attended UNL, where he was also a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Jerry served in the United States Army 1953 to 1955. He married his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice, on November 24, 1957, graduated from UNL with a BS in Education in June 1958.

He spent the majority of his life as a physical education teacher, starting at Meadow Lane and Hawthorne Elementary Schools; then as teacher, coach and mentor to multiple athletes in the sports of gymnastics, tennis, and golf at Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East High Schools. He coached his Spartan boys' golf team to a state championship in 1993, at which time he retired & pursued his passion of golf for pleasure.