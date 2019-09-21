September 13, 2019
Jerry M. Studt, 71, passed away on Friday, September 13, in Beatrice. Jerry was a caring pharmacist in Wilber, Crete, and Lincoln for over 45 years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Lonnie (Slepicka), step-children Dax (Aimee) Brydl of Cortland, Chelsea Andersen of Crete, and Kara (Marcus) Lawless-Boyd of Kansas City, KS. Grandchildren Gage Brydl, Marshall Brydl, and Ivy Boyd, sister Lori (Paul) Coryell, brothers Loren (Kathy) Studt and Larry (Cheryl VanDoren) Studt.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 11:00 am at the Wilber Lutheran church. Memorials to family for future distribution to Jerry's favorite charities. Please visit www.kunclfh.com
