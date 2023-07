Jerry J. Shandera "Smiley," age 65, of Crete, NE, passed away on July 8, 2023 in Crete.

Services are Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Casual attire is requested. Visitation is on Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.