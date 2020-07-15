Jerry Gene Gagner
July 1, 1939 - July 10, 2020
Jerry Gagner passed away July 10, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Skilled Nursing Care facility in Syracuse, NE. Jerry was born on July 1st, 1939 in St. Paul, NE. to Gerald and Mavis (Ross) Gagner. Jerry was married to Patricia (Pat) Prall for over 55 years. Jerry worked at several jobs over his lifetime and retired from Western Electric (Lucent Technology) in 2003.
Jerry and Pat enjoyed spending time with their family and friends until Pat's death on 2-15-2015. Jerry also enjoyed raising horses and participating in the Nebraska State fair's Paint/Pinto horse competitions. Jerry was a very giving/caring Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather and he was proud of all their accomplishments. Later in life, Jerry was always an early riser and enjoyed meeting friends and family at restaurants for breakfast. He was a regular at Cook's Café in Lincoln and B.J's café in Syracuse and he would often pay for everyone's meal if we were not clever enough to beat him to the punch.
Jerry is survived by his children; Alan (Melody) Gagner of Eagle, Candy (Jeff) Damme of Cook, Scott (Mary Nabity) Gagner of Omaha.; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters; Brother, Myron (Karen) Gagner, Sister, Mavis (Bob) Newton, Brother-in-law, Lonnie Prall of Hebron, NE, Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Larry, Melvin and Tommy, Sister-in-law, Shirley Logan of Sacramento, CA, great-grandson Tristan Gagner.
Jerry did not want a formal funeral. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00-4:00pm on August 1, 2020 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 3296 R Rd, Cook, NE. Cremation by Roper & Sons funeral services. Cards can be sent to: The Family of Jerry Gagner, 3338 R Rd., Cook, NE. 68329. Memorials may be sent to Eagle State Bank, P.O Box 39, Eagle, NE. 68347 in Jerry's name, any money will be given to charity in honor of Jerry. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.