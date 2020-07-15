Jerry Gene Gagner

Jerry Gagner passed away July 10, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Skilled Nursing Care facility in Syracuse, NE. Jerry was born on July 1st, 1939 in St. Paul, NE. to Gerald and Mavis (Ross) Gagner. Jerry was married to Patricia (Pat) Prall for over 55 years. Jerry worked at several jobs over his lifetime and retired from Western Electric (Lucent Technology) in 2003.

Jerry and Pat enjoyed spending time with their family and friends until Pat's death on 2-15-2015. Jerry also enjoyed raising horses and participating in the Nebraska State fair's Paint/Pinto horse competitions. Jerry was a very giving/caring Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather and he was proud of all their accomplishments. Later in life, Jerry was always an early riser and enjoyed meeting friends and family at restaurants for breakfast. He was a regular at Cook's Café in Lincoln and B.J's café in Syracuse and he would often pay for everyone's meal if we were not clever enough to beat him to the punch.