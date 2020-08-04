You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry G. Niday
View Comments

Jerry G. Niday

{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry G. Niday

March 9, 1935 - August 1, 2020

Jerry G. Niday, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Ceresco, passed away August 1, 2020. He was born March 9, 1935 in Nebraska City, NE to James Glen and Dorothea (Seyfer) Niday.

Jerry is survived by his Wife, Darlene, children, Diane (Marvin) Potter, of Valparaiso, NE, Sharon (Kevin) O'Brien, of Fallston, MD, Brian (Kimberly) Niday, of LaVernia, TX, Valerie (Joe) Young, of Atlantic, IA, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother, Michael (Jane) Niday, sisters, Beth Zarin, both of Lincoln, NE, and Martha Ann Komma, of Des Moines, IA. Preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Richard and Lanny.

Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service 10:30 Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Ceresco United Methodist Church, 421 N. 2nd Street, Ceresco, NE. Burial 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at East Union Cemetery, Union, NE. Memorials may be given to Comet Lodge # 229 or Ceresco United Methodist Church. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Niday, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News