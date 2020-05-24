× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 24, 1941 - May 12, 2020

Jerry Frederick Bespalec, 79, was born February 24, 1941 to Charles and Marie (Andelt) Bespalec, and passed away at his home in Crete on May 12, 2020. He married Judy Ann Raines on June 28, 1963.

Survivors include his wife, sons, and grandchildren; Jason, Pam and Jacob; Jed, Kirsten, Jackson, and Ashlyn; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Jean Hammond, Rollo and Verna Schultz, and Gerry Johnson.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held May 27 at 10:30 am at Lincoln Memorial Park (face masks required). The family plans to celebrate Jerry's life at a later date. Memorials: the Crete Youth Cabin and the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

