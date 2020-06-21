October 15, 1936 - May 28 2020
Jerry Frank Svoboda grew up in St Paul, NE and worked on family farm, Graduated from High School in 1955. Married Shirley VanDeVoorde November 8, 1958 in Lodgepole NE. Had three sons Matthew, Jeff & Troy.
Jerry's career; licensed barber in NE & CO, instructor; Lincoln Barber Collage (8 yrs); officer for the NE State and Local Barber Association, including President. In 1978 was named “Nebraska Barber of the Year”. He was involved with Northeast Community Church, Northeast High School Parents Advisory Board and Farmhouse Fraternity events. In 1981 Shirley & Jerry moved to Ft. Collins, CO where he worked for Woodward Governor as a Barber, Quality Control and Inspector.
Jerry's hobbies were horseshoe pitching events (several World Championship Tournaments); trustee and men's group at Christ United Methodist Church; Volunteer Firefighter in Poudre Park. Jerry volunteered at Buckhorn Methodist Church Camp, building cabins and building maintenance for the camp's many visitors, including the cabin dedicated to Shirley's memory after she passed in March of 1998.
Jerry enjoyed traveling the Midwest to attend his Granddaughters sporting events/graduations, often accompanied by his great friend of many years Maxine Smith. Jerry attended coin & token shows as he enjoyed many collections.
Jerry leaves; Matt (Maria Moore) of Kansas City, MO, Jeff (Theresa) of Lincoln, NE, and Troy (Jennifer) Mitchell, NE; eight Granddaughters, Morgan (Travis) Anderson, Malarie (Zach) Schnell, Natalie (Zach) Starostka, Katherine (Jay) Ostmeyer, Sarah (Shane Weyrich), Amy, Rebecca, Jessica; four Great Grandchildren Allison, Avery, Crew & Oliver; Brother-in-law Daryl Conger; nieces, nephews, many friends and Maxine Smith and family.
Service 10 AM July 9th, Christ United Methodist Church, Ft Collins, CO, luncheon following at Buckhorn Methodist Church Camp. Memorials to Buckhorn Methodist Church Camp and Poudre Park Fire Station, 198 Poudre River Road, Bellvue, CO 80512
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.