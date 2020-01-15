March 24, 1941 - January 11, 2020
Jerry D. Brown, 78, of Ashland, NE, formerly of Lincoln, NE, entered into rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Tabitha in Lincoln, NE. He was born March 24, 1941 in Greenwood, NE.
Survived by wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Brown; son, Dwayne (Carol) Brown; granddaughter, Samantha (Chad Hile) Cochran; great-grandson, Kemper Hile; brother, Richard (Dee VanNordstrand) Brown; sister, Deb (Dave) Earl; brother-in-law, Wilbur (Bev) Ramsey; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Ila Brown; brother, Jim Brown.
Funeral Service, Sat. (1/18) 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland, NE. Private Interment.
