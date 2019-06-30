June 13, 1936 - June 27, 2019
Jerry Ann Sharp, 83, Lincoln passed away June 27, 2019. Born June 13, 1936 in Hastings to Butler Allen and Helen (Fulton) Isaman. Jerry was a homemaker most of her life and also worked as secretary in the Engineering Dept. of LT&T Company and office manager for Nebraska Masonic Grand Lodge. Jerry was a member of First-Plymouth Congregational Church, Honored Queen of Jobs Daughters Bethel #45; past Queen of Daughters of the Nile, Naphis Temple #66; Starcraft Chapter #307; O.E.S.; past president PEO Chapter FF-IA, and American Cancer Society volunteer. She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening and flowers, especially roses.
Family members include her husband Arthur; daughter Carolyn (David) Caulkins; son David (Cathy) Sharp; grandchildren Tyler (Alexa) Caulkins, Hannah Caulkins, Matthew, Maureen and Mary Sharp; great-grandchild Baker Caulkins; brother George (Ginger) Isaman, all of Lincoln; nephew Jay (Michelle) Isaman; niece Jenny (Bob) Burdinie. Preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Wednesday (7-3) First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street. Memorials to Tabitha Hospice, 4720 Randolph, Lincoln, NE 68510 or Alzheimer's Association, Nebraska Chapter, 1500 S. 70th, Suite 201, Lincoln, NE 68506. Visitation with family present from 5-7 pm Tuesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.