January 2, 1952 - August 25, 2020

Jerome Leo Sandman, 68 of Deshler, NE passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE, following an 18-month battle with skin cancer.

Jerome L. Sandman, son of Stanley and Mary Ann (Rotherham) Sandman, was born January 2, 1952 in Norfolk, NE. He was raised in Utica, NE where he attended school through the 11th grade. He moved with his family to Hebron, NE for his senior year of high school, where he earned the 1969 Class C State Champion title in the sport of cross country. He furthered his education at Sidney Technical School where he studied Aviation Maintenance.

Jerome lived in Lincoln for a while before returning to Hebron where he worked as a carpenter. He built homes and condos from Colorado to Chicago. He took great pride in his work and left lasting memories for family members for whom he completed construction projects.

Family time was very important to Jerome. Holidays and vacations spent with family were among his favorites. He also enjoyed times spent with his cousins Dave and Bob Sandman and family. The annual deer hunting trips with them to Verdigre, NE were at the top of the list. He also had a passion for airplanes, NASCAR and Nebraska football.