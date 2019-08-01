October 10, 1959 - July 30, 2019
Jerome L. Cleary, age 59, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Jerome was born October 10, 1959 in England. He was a lover of antique cars, rock-n-roll, and Husker football. Preceded in death by his parents.
Survived by his wife Dana Cleary, children: James Howell; Steven Howell; Brandi Jacobs; Thomas Cleary; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; four brothers and two sisters; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.
