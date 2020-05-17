× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 14, 2020

Jerome Joseph McManaman, of Lincoln, NE, died on his 92nd birthday on May 14, 2020. Born in Hawarden, IA, the son of Jack and Flora McManaman. He married Wanda (Janvrin) McManaman, daughter of Howard and Gerry Janvrin, on August 26th, 1950 at Methodist Church in Hawarden, IA. Together they raised two boys, Steve and Mark McManaman.

Jerome served in the Korean War (1950-1952) and spent time in Germany where he was a marksman shooter medalist. He was a member of the VFW for over 50 years in Genoa, NE. Jerome was an outdoorsman who was selfless, outgoing, and was loving of everyone he met. He had a keen sense of humor and an unforgettable smile.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Michael, and sisters Aileen, Flora, and Marilyn. Surviving is his wife of 69 years Wanda McManaman; two sons Steve (Wife Gwen) and Mark (wife Dorothy); grandchildren Meredith, Tyler, Travis, and John; great grandchildren Marley, Maci, Lauren, and Cameron.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful, loving caregivers at Tabitha Hospice and CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tabitha Hospice and Matt Talbot Kitchen.

