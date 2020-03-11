Jerome (Jerry) Dalton
Jerome (Jerry) Dalton

September 12, 1942 - March 8, 2020

Jerome (Jerry) Dalton joined his heavenly father on March 8th, 2020. Jerry was born in Bloomfield, Nebraska along with his twin sister Jean on September 12,1942. He was raised on a farm south of Bloomfield. He attended Bloomfield High School. He graduated from high school in May 1960 and attended Wayne State College. He graduated in May of 1964 from Wayne with a bachelor's degree in music education. He married Elizabeth McMahon July 11, 1964.

He taught instrumental music in Stanton and South Sioux City, Nebraska. Jerry completed his doctorate degree in Psychology and Special Education Administration from University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota in May 1977. They moved to Waverly in 1977 where he was the psychologist and Special Education Director for Waverly, Norris, and Wilbur schools. Upon his retirement he enjoyed living on a small farm east of Lincoln.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Gladys Dalton, his brother, Delane, and his sister-in-law, Mavis Dalton. He is survived by Elizabeth and their children Jim, Joe (Dana), Jon (Cindy), Jane, Jay (Page), his 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Darlene (Ed) Briscoe, twin sister Jean (Denny) Lutt, his brother Ron, and sister-in-law Mardene Dalton, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation at Butherus, Maser, & Love 4:00 – 9:00 March 15, with Rosary at 7:00. Funeral services at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1:00 pm, March 16. Memorials to Gladys and Leo Dalton Family Education Scholarship at Wayne State College, or to the family for further designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Mar 15
Viewing
Sunday, March 15, 2020
4:00PM-9:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 15
Rosary
Sunday, March 15, 2020
7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 16
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
St Joseph Catholic Church
1940 S. 77th Street
Lincoln, NE 68506
Mar 16
Interment
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
