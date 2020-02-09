February 6, 2020

Jerene Ann (Dietsch) Vandewege, age 70, of Valley, NE, formerly of Omaha and Lincoln, passed away on February 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Known for her generous and caring heart, Jerene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Survivors include her husband, Avon Vandewege, her three children: Jonathan (Jody) Kathol of Omaha, Jane (Troy) Brannen of Omaha, and Ted (Alyssa) Kathol of Valley; grandchildren Baylor and Noelle Brannen, Lily and Amelia Kathol; three brothers and three sisters: Robert (MaryLou) Dietsch of Omaha, Daniel (Kathy) Dietsch of Omaha, Jim Dietsch of Seward, Mary Kramer of Lincoln, Joan (Skip) Cady of St. Michael, MN, and Carole (Lyle) Schulte of Fordyce; many nieces and nephews.

Jerene is also survived by Avon's children: Corey (Shannon) Vandewege of Lincoln, Mindy (Matt) Rueschhoff of Lincoln, and Renny (Katie) Vandewege of Oklahoma City, OK; and their 8 children; Avon's siblings Peggy (Mike) Loos of Lincoln and Dick (Mimi) Vandewege of Lubbock, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Gertrude Dietsch, brother and sister-in-law Gary and Winnie Dietsch, sister-in-law Lois Dietsch, two nieces and one nephew.

Funeral Mass to be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Valley, NE. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Visitation will be at the church Tuesday from 4-7 PM with a wake service at 7 PM. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Catholic Church in Valley's “G.I.F.T.” Fund.

