Jeremiah Michael Ross

December 16, 1981 - March 3, 2023

Jeremiah Michael Ross, a loving father, brother, son, and friend, was called home to be with his Savior on March 3rd, 2023, at the age of 41. Jeremiah was born to Mike Ross and Raine Weyers on December 16, 1981.

He was a talented construction worker by trade, which took him to several places around the country during his career, but he always called Nebraska “home” and would always manage to find his way back home to Nebraska no matter where his work and life path took him.

He is survived by his children Isaiah (18), Riley (17), Gabe (12, and better known as “Goobs” to his dad), and Malachi (11); his girlfriend, Victoria David, and her daughter, Anastasia David (10); his father, Mike Ross; and his mother, Raine Weyers; as well as many family members, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Zachariah, and Antoinette Hruby, mother of his children.

Visitation will be Monday, March 6th, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St., Lincoln NE 68510. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., also at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Reception to follow. Memorials to the family for his children. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com