Jerald Otto Northrop

October 25, 1931-April 21, 2023

Jerry was born to Otto and Irene (Deines) Northrop, October 25, 1931 in Harvard, Nebraska. They later moved to Clay Center, where he graduated from high school, and then enlisted in the Air Force. Jerry married Edna (Edie) Louise Hansen on December 24, 1950. They moved to Tennessee and had two daughters, Debbi and Robin. They next lived in Germany, Texas, and Colorado where son Jeffrey was born. When Jerry returned from Vietnam, they were sent to Florida, Turkey, Virginia, and Hawaii. Jerry retired in 1977 and he, Edie, and Jeff moved to Lincoln. Edie died November 28, 1978 of breast cancer.

Jerry was working for a car dealership and his path crossed with that of Carol Lee Palmer, who worked at another dealership. They struck up a friendship and that grew into love. They were married March 23, 1985. Carol's daughter Julie joined the family.

Jerry was a Charter Volunteer for NE-Map, the Nebraska Motorist Assist Program. He spent many hours each week helping motorists that needed gas, a tire changed, or any other help. With serving in the military for 27 years, volunteering at church and with NE-Map, Jerry led a life of service to others.

Preceding him to heaven were his parents, wife Edie, both Edie's and Carol's parents, brothers Leo and Max, grandson TJ Bumgardner, great granddaughter Kambryn Monk, and son-in-law Joe Bryan.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters Debbi (Steve) Hopkins, Robin Bryan, Julie White, and son Jeffrey Northrop; 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Brothers Jack and Tom Northrop.

In lieu of flowers donations to Nebraska Humane Society and The Cat House.

Visitation on April 26 will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Gate 3, Lincoln, NE, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Graveside Ceremony with Military Honors, April 27, at the Clay Center Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

Celebration of Life, April 29, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Stone Cliff Estates, 5831 Enterprise Dr. Lincoln, NE.